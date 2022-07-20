Datadog (DDOG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG):
- 7/19/2022 – Datadog is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/19/2022 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $175.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/11/2022 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/7/2022 – Datadog is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/23/2022 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $170.00 to $125.00.
Datadog Trading Up 2.1 %
NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $92.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9,296,000.00 and a beta of 1.21.
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.
