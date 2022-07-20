Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.27.

DAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,623.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $319,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,586.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,172 shares of company stock worth $2,779,779. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth approximately $29,114,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,325,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.80.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

