Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 65,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.59.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.80. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Greg Creed bought 11,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $484,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,330. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $398,319.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,334,627.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg Creed purchased 11,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $484,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $484,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,172 shares of company stock worth $2,779,779. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

