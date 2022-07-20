Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE:DLA – Get Rating) traded up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.67 and last traded at $24.19. 29,337 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 16,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.74.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.
Delta Apparel Stock Up 1.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $168.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.06.
Delta Apparel Company Profile
Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.
