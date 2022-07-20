Dfpg Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.0% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.07.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $259.53 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.18 and a 200-day moving average of $284.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.