DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,358 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.59. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -80.82 and a beta of 1.61.

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

DRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

