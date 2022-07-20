Disciplined Investments LLC Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Disciplined Investments LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,009 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.7% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.07.

Microsoft stock opened at $259.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.18 and its 200 day moving average is $284.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

