Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Douglas Elliman worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOUG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard Lampen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of 4.69 per share, for a total transaction of 46,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,016,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 4,767,023.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 16,133 shares of company stock worth $80,527 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Stock Performance

Douglas Elliman stock opened at 5.56 on Wednesday. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 12 month low of 4.57 and a 12 month high of 12.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 5.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 6.75.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported 0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.09 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 302.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Elliman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

