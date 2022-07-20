Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 13,168 Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,168 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lordstown Motors were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 54,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 13,935 shares during the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RIDE shares. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lordstown Motors presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.79.

Shares of Lordstown Motors stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.46. The company has a market cap of $404.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.00. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $8.99.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. Analysts predict that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jane Ritson-Parsons sold 36,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $58,270.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,563.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

