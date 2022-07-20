Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 6,383 Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in WW International were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of WW International in the first quarter worth $121,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of WW International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of WW International in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in WW International during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in WW International during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WW opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. WW International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.57.

About WW International

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.16. WW International had a net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $297.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

