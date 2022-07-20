Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires New Stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter worth $226,088,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,652,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,123,000 after acquiring an additional 247,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,341,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,122,000 after acquiring an additional 144,655 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,090,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alua Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 2,799,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,152,000 after acquiring an additional 223,600 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 12,600 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.47 per share, with a total value of $182,322.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at $497,710.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on APi Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on APi Group in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on APi Group from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

APG opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

