Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 1,069 Shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CS Disco were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAW. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,905,000. Stephens Group LLC bought a new stake in CS Disco in the fourth quarter worth $323,194,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in CS Disco by 277.1% in the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,426,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,885 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in CS Disco by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 499,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,868,000 after purchasing an additional 165,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in CS Disco in the fourth quarter worth $3,344,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

LAW has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of CS Disco from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

Shares of LAW opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.23. CS Disco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $69.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.61.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.68 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 26.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts predict that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

