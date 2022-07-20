Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 316.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,267,000 after buying an additional 13,167,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,442,000 after buying an additional 6,759,436 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,615,000 after buying an additional 6,453,749 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,846,000 after buying an additional 6,299,163 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,113 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $2,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,796.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $2,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,796.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.57, for a total value of $776,356.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,863,203.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 531,976 shares of company stock valued at $54,986,459. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.43.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $104.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.36. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $877.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

