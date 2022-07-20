Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,871,000 after buying an additional 1,272,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $387,237,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,612,000 after buying an additional 191,618 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,627.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,589,000 after buying an additional 177,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $53,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.35.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ROK opened at $216.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

