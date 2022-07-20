Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $141,000 Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,578 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.49. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $51.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.55.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $280.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.45 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 47.54% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.43%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

