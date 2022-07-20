Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $150,000 Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Xylem by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after buying an additional 18,146 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Xylem by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Xylem by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Xylem by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $154,442.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 8,055 shares of company stock valued at $633,114 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xylem Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.22.

NYSE:XYL opened at $79.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.01 and a 200-day moving average of $88.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.