Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $157,000 Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV opened at $158.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,085,099.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.