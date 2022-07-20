Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $158,000 Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,251 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $1,226,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,630 shares in the company, valued at $8,905,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $256,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,806.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $1,226,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,890.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,295 shares of company stock worth $7,610,472 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 2.5 %

EA stock opened at $126.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $147.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.54 and a 200-day moving average of $128.38.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.10.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.