Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $162,000 Stock Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,701,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,693,000 after buying an additional 885,431 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 194.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,330,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,050,000 after purchasing an additional 878,492 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 996,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,633,000 after purchasing an additional 171,565 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,260,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,467,000 after purchasing an additional 131,385 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 2,700 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $25,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,762.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard W. Dugan sold 6,500 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,611.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 2,700 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $25,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,762.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $21.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $651.89 million, a PE ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $60.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

