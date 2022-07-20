Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $164,000 Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $413,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,627,778 shares of company stock worth $395,430,143 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

NYSE STZ opened at $244.73 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.51.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.34%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.