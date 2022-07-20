Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $167,000 Holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,675 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 78.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Karyopharm Therapeutics

In other news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 325,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $2,118,850.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 334,093 shares of company stock worth $2,164,001 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Up 4.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KPTI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.57.

Shares of KPTI opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.04.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.