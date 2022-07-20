Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $165,000 in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 173,881 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 81,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 26,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Titan Machinery Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.65. Titan Machinery Inc. has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $38.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.30.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.00 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.