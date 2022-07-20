Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AerCap were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AER. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth about $558,957,000. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in AerCap by 382.5% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,460,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,377,000 after buying an additional 2,743,243 shares during the last quarter. Central Securities Corp purchased a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth about $26,168,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter worth about $17,545,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in AerCap by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 861,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,361,000 after buying an additional 292,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

AER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens decreased their target price on AerCap to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

NYSE AER opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $37.20 and a 52 week high of $71.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.01.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

