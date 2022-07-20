Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 452 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBAC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,883,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total transaction of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares in the company, valued at $28,787,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total transaction of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,787,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,889 shares of company stock worth $11,316,993. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $322.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.73. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 81.51 and a beta of 0.43. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $286.41 and a 12-month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $393.00 to $367.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $412.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.81.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

