Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $157,000 Investment in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPRT. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,452,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,689,000 after buying an additional 658,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,341,000 after purchasing an additional 161,429 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,542,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,690,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,746,000 after purchasing an additional 35,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,407,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,586,000 after purchasing an additional 64,290 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides acquired 20,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 459,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,495,635.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $26.00 price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.69.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

