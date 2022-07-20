Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $157,000 Investment in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPRT. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,452,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,689,000 after buying an additional 658,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,341,000 after purchasing an additional 161,429 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,542,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,690,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,746,000 after purchasing an additional 35,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,407,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,586,000 after purchasing an additional 64,290 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 2.5 %
NYSE:EPRT opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at Essential Properties Realty Trust
In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides acquired 20,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 459,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,495,635.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $26.00 price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.69.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)
- Alibaba Group: A Huge Revenue Rebound Is Approaching
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.