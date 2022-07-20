Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $162,000 Investment in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in PowerSchool by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,333,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,080,000 after buying an additional 4,662,036 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,765,000.

PWSC opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $36.56.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $149.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.76 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PWSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PowerSchool from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on PowerSchool from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

