Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 778,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 480,789 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 111,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 14,245 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 368,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 78,261 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 204,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,251,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Insider Activity at Orion Engineered Carbons

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $85,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Orion Engineered Carbons Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $958.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm had revenue of $484.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.39%.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.