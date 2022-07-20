Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases New Shares in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on G shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.

Genpact Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE G opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.32.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

About Genpact

(Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

