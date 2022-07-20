Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,031,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $154,009,000 after buying an additional 246,837 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,187,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 587,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,544,000 after acquiring an additional 159,494 shares during the period. Clearfield Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 611.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 225,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,098,000 after acquiring an additional 193,840 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 197,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIN shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

DIN stock opened at $69.50 on Wednesday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.29 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.28 and its 200 day moving average is $72.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.86.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 41.75%. The company had revenue of $230.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

