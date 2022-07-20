Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,399 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 36,378 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 97,060 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,979,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,628,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,225,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,743,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,500 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 546,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $247,940 in the last three months. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALLO shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

ALLO opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $27.86.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 148,214.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

