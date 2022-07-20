Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 164 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 802.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 22,462 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $2,947,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 613,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,954,000 after acquiring an additional 97,032 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $152,773,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $14,369,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

NARI opened at $75.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,512.00 and a beta of 1.45. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.40.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $86.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $549,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,773.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $2,183,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,056,846.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $549,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,777,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,737 shares of company stock worth $9,369,735 in the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

