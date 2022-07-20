Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,992 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in The GEO Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in The GEO Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 86,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in The GEO Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in The GEO Group by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in The GEO Group by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

The GEO Group Trading Up 8.5 %

NYSE GEO opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $855.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

