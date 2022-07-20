Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 309 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $739,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,952,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,506,000 after acquiring an additional 148,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,939,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

Shares of HI opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.09. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.84 and a 1-year high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.05 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.80%. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Hillenbrand Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.46%.

Insider Transactions at Hillenbrand

In related news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen acquired 6,000 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hillenbrand

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.