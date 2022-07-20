Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 36,559 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,559 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 11.5% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 209,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 21,639 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,097,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after acquiring an additional 576,948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,238,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932,777 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at $3,013,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 289,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 63,728 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.68. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush cut shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.18.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.