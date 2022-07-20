Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 613 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,928 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Software were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in American Software by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 509,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 100,503 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in American Software by 1,182.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Software in the 4th quarter valued at $1,899,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of American Software during the 4th quarter worth $11,263,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of American Software by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 156,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

American Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $559.08 million, a P/E ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 0.82. American Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $33.26.

American Software Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley upgraded American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

American Software Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

Featured Articles

