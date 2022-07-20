Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 704 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,951 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average is $17.87. The company has a market capitalization of $573.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.40). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $83.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COLL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

