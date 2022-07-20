Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 754 Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN Stock Performance

ADTN opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average is $19.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.59 and a beta of 1.23.

ADTRAN Announces Dividend

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $154.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -163.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADTN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

ADTRAN Profile

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.