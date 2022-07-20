Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $152,000 Position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. SG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 315,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 160,875 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,038,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,559,000 after buying an additional 3,333,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Stock Up 10.5 %

AVYA opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $25.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 51.82%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avaya from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut Avaya from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Avaya from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen cut Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Avaya Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

