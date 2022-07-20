Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,099,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth $960,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth $546,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 8.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 326.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.73.

State Street Price Performance

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street stock opened at $67.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.79 and a 12-month high of $104.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.