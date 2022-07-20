Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) was down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.96 and last traded at $16.07. Approximately 16,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 827,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading cut their price objective on Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 159.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 66.10%.

In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 6,562 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,070.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,919,043.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 6,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $100,070.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 388,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,919,043.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,729 shares of company stock worth $151,058. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 87,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 51,748 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,083.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 942,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,753,000 after buying an additional 863,091 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 301,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 34,929 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

