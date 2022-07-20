Emmerson PLC (LON:EML) Insider Rupert Joy Buys 140,000 Shares

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Rating) insider Rupert Joy acquired 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £9,800 ($11,715.48).

Emmerson Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of LON EML opened at GBX 6.95 ($0.08) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.40. Emmerson PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 10.08 ($0.12). The company has a market cap of £63.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.17.

Get Emmerson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Emmerson in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

About Emmerson

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Emmerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.