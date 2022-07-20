Emmerson PLC (LON:EML) Insider Rupert Joy Buys 140,000 Shares

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Rating) insider Rupert Joy acquired 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £9,800 ($11,715.48).
Emmerson Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of LON EML opened at GBX 6.95 ($0.08) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.40. Emmerson PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 10.08 ($0.12). The company has a market cap of £63.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.17.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Emmerson in a research report on Monday, July 11th.
About Emmerson
Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Douglas, the United Kingdom.
