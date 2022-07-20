Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.70.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Endesa from €25.00 ($25.25) to €26.00 ($26.26) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Endesa from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
Endesa Price Performance
OTCMKTS ELEZY opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. Endesa has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47.
Endesa Increases Dividend
Endesa Company Profile
Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.
