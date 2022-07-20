Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Short Interest Down 18.3% in June

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,500 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the June 15th total of 148,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $197.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -37.52 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Enstar Group has a 12-month low of $190.99 and a 12-month high of $286.89.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Enstar Group

Several research firms have issued reports on ESGR. TheStreet cut Enstar Group from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 89,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $19,999,824.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,546,196 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,697.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESGR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,069,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,049,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,756 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $93,778,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

