Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Price Target Lowered to C$7.25 at B. Riley

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from C$11.50 to C$7.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Enthusiast Gaming Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EGLX opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. Enthusiast Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $273.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming ( NASDAQ:EGLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $37.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.53 million. Analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGLX. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers in YouTube and Twitch.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.