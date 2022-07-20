Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Shares Down 2.2% After Insider Selling

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $60.16 and last traded at $60.44. 2,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 485,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.82.

Specifically, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Thomas Meth acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $505,508.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 426,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,055,268.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $28,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 40,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,581,596 and sold 1,428 shares valued at $101,902. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVA. Truist Financial started coverage on Enviva in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Enviva from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enviva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

Enviva Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.50 and a 200-day moving average of $72.76.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Enviva had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $232.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.49 million. Equities analysts forecast that Enviva Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Enviva Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. This is an increase from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enviva

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enviva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Enviva Company Profile

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

