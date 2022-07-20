Epiq Partners LLC Acquires 520 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.4% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $171.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.