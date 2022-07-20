Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Carrier Global Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Carrier Global in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 17th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carrier Global’s current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

CARR stock opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.53. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 402.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

