Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Biogen Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 17th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $3.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.94. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.54 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.72 EPS.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Biogen Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of BIIB opened at $220.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.39. Biogen has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $351.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,834,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,334,768,000 after acquiring an additional 77,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,973,904,000 after purchasing an additional 384,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after acquiring an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,249,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,316,151,000 after purchasing an additional 65,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.
About Biogen
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.
