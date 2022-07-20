Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Trading Down 4.2% on Disappointing Earnings

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.2% on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $69.90 and last traded at $70.08. Approximately 6,535 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 911,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.13.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $365.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELS shares. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,954,000 after buying an additional 184,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,937,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,411,000 after purchasing an additional 421,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4,120.9% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,922,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758,340 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,829,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,364,000 after purchasing an additional 228,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

