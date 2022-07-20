Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

Etsy stock opened at $87.44 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.27 and a 200-day moving average of $116.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,695,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,187.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,488 shares of company stock valued at $8,626,925. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

